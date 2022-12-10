(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 2022, 1t.) CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2022-017 SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2022-016 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 10 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE This ordinance amends the text of Title 10 “Zoning Regulations” of the City Code. The ordinance consists of both technical and substantive amendments. The ordinance contains amendments to the following Sections: Title 10, Chapter 2, Section 2, “General Definitions” and Title 10, Chapter 3, Article G2, C2, Regional Commercial District “Conditional Uses” A printed copy of the amended sections is available for inspection by any person at City Hall during the City Clerk’s regular office hours. Whereupon, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 15th day of November, 2022. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk