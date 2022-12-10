(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Rick Badeaux has submitted a request for an Interim Use Permit Amendment to operate one additional short-term rental at 1005 S 6th St. The four-plex at 1005 S 6th St. is currently permitted to operate one short-term rental. The property included in this application is described as: LOTS 15 AND 16 BLOCK 269 AND N. 12 1/2 FT OF LOT 17 BLOCK 269 TOWN OF BRAINERD & FIRST ADDITION TO BRAINERD P.I.N. 41240594 Section 24, Township 45, Range 31 The property is zoned Traditional Neighborhood 2 (TN-2) District, which permits the operation of short-term rentals as an Interim Use according to Zoning Code Section 515-3 Appendix A Table-of-Uses provided it meets the required provisions as listed under 515-3 Allowed Uses. Information on the proposed short-term rental is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Interim Use Permit request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2309. Dated this 7th day of December 2022 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director