(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 14, 2022, 2t.) NOTICE Council Member John Ward submitted his resignation to the Baxter city council due to his election to the Brainerd ISD 181 school board. On December 6, 2022, the Baxter city council accepted Mr. Ward’s resignation and declared a vacancy. The city council will be accepting applications through December 28, 2022, from individuals interested in serving on the city council. The city council will review applications during the January 3, 2023, city council work session. Applicants will be interviewed the week of January 17, 2023. After conducting interviews, the city council shall appoint an individual to serve the remaining term vacated by Mr. Ward. This term will run through the first Monday in January 2025. Qualifications to serve on the city council are a U.S. citizen, resident of Baxter, a qualified city voter, and at least 21 years old. An application can be found on the city’s website at www.baxtermn.gov, under News. Completed applications can be emailed to ksteele@baxtermn.gov or mailed to City of Baxter, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425. The individual selected to fill the seat will be appointed on January 17, 2023, or thereafter. *Schedule is subject to change.