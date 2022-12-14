(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 14, 2022, 1t.) PUBLIC NOTICE ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP Filings will open for Township candidates beginning December 31, 2022, and ending on January 11, 2023 at 5 pm for the following offices: One Supervisor for a 3-year term to fill the office of Chris Hewitt whose term expires. One Treasurer for a 2-year term to fill the office of Bonnie Orton whose term expires. Filing fee for candidates is $2.00; due when filing with the Town Clerk, Breanna Cielinski, 24063 County Road 2, Brainerd, MN 56401, 320-630-6355. Clerk’s required hours on the last day of filing, Jan. 11, 1 – 5 pm. The Annual Township Election is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Town Hall, 22613 County Rd 2, Brainerd, MN, 56401. Polls open at 3 pm to 8pm. Breanna Cielinski, Clerk NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION OF TOWNSHIP OFFICERS AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING Notice is given to the qualified voters of the Township of Roosevelt in the County of Crow Wing and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In the case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The Annual Election of Town Officers polling hours will be open between the hours of 3pm and 8pm, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for a 3-year term One Treasurer for a 2-year term The Annual Town Meeting will commence at approximately 8:30 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held at the following location: Roosevelt Town Hall 22613 County Road 2 Brainerd, MN 56401 GIVEN UNDER MY HAND THIS 7th DAY OF December, 2022 /s/ Breanna Cielinski Clerk TOWNSHIP OF ROOSEVELT CROW WING COUNTY MINNESOTA