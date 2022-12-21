(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 14, 21, 2022, 2t.) ADVTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Brainerd HRA is inviting contractors to bid on Keyless Entry Services. This project will include installing keyless locks for multiple buildings including Brainerd HRA Offices, North Star Apartments, Brainerd South Apartments and Scattered sites. For more information, visit http://brainerdhra.org/vendors. A pre-bid meeting for all bidders will be held on January 4, 2023, at 9:00am local time at Brainerd HRA, 324 East Rive Road Brainerd, MN 56401. Sealed bids are due by 3:00pm on January 18, 2023, local time. Direct all questions to: John Schommer, (218) 824-3432 or brainerdprocurement@brainerdhra.org. Responses to bidders questions received up to two business days prior will be provided at the pre-bid meeting.