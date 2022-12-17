(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 17, 2022, 1t.) Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-FA-21-37 In the Matter of Michael Raymond Lyonais vs Angie Marie Lyonais To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Crow Wing County District Court 213 Laurel Street, Suite 11 Brainerd MN 56401 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: December 13, 2022 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator