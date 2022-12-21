(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 21, 2022, Echo Journal December 28, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER ADOPTING A SHORT TERM RENTAL ORDINANCE NOTICE OF INTENT TO REPEAL EXISTING SHORT TERM RENTAL ORDINANCE #2002 The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 375.51, at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The purpose of the public hearing is to take public testimony on whether to enact a new Short Term Rental Ordinance and subsequently repeal the existing Short Term Rental Ordinance #2002. The objectives for enacting the short term rental ordinance are as follows: • To provide and enforce standards for the maintenance of short-term rentals. • To provide local governance to promote health, safety, and wellness to Crow Wing County citizens and patrons of short-term rentals. If you would like to make comments, you may also submit them to the County Administrator’s Office at 326 Laurel St, Ste 13, Brainerd MN 56401 or coadmin@crowwing.us. If you need special accommodations to participate, please call the County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067. A complete copy of the proposed amended ordinance is available for review in the Crow Wing County Environmental Services Office and on the Crow Wing County website www.crowwing.us. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 21st day of December, 2022. /s/ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA