(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 21, 2022, 1t.) Special School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, November 21, 2022 Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager, MN 56473 The Board Chair Sara Nagel called the Special Board meeting to order at 6:00pm. Sara Nagel, Becky Bennett, Kassandra Nelson, Randy Posner and Brian Grimsley attended. Steve Uban was absent. Pledge of Allegiance Cell phones/electronics silenced Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga presented a summary of the Worlds’ Best Workforce. Student academic testing goals that were set for the 2021-2022 school year were reviewed with the board. Board discussion on how students did in relation to goals that were set. The 2022-2023 student academic goals also reviewed. Comparisons of Pillager students test results to other Minnesota schools as well as the Minnesota state minimum requirements were reviewed with the board as well. Motion to adjourn the Special School Board Meeting made by Becky Bennett at 6:16pm. Seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion Carried, Yea:5, Nay:0, Absent:1. Regular School Board Meeting Minutes Monday, November 21, 2022 Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager, MN 56473 The Board Chair Sara Nagel called the Regular School Board meeting to order at 6:17pm. Sara Nagel, Becky Bennett, Kassandra Nelson, Brian Grimsley and Randy Posner attended. Steve Uban was absent. Motion made by Brian Grimsley to accept the agenda as presented. Seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion carried, Yea: 5. Nay: 0, Absent: 1 No visitor comments Motion by Becky Bennett; Seconded by Brain Grimsley to consider the consent agenda with the following items: The Minutes of the October 17, 2022 Regular board meeting and minutes of the November 15,2022 Special board meeting. Monthly cash flow including investments. Monthly bills paid #87366 through #87509 and transfers. Monthly bills paid - activity accounts number - 4319 through number 4325. Donations - $50 to Community Ed. Personnel Summary Sheet included: Hires: Tatum Sheley- JH girls’ basketball coach, effective 10/18/2022; Rob Freelove- HS musical director and Gene Bartle- robotics assistant. Motion carried Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1 High School Principal Jason Savage brought secondary Handbook Changes before the board. Motion to accept the changes to the secondary handbook made by Kassandra Nelson and seconded by Becky Bennett. Motion carried, Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1. Second reading of Policy 515: Protection of pupil records. Second reading of Policy 524: Internet use. Second reading of Policy 603: Curriculum Development Second reading of Policy 604: Instructional Curriculum. Second reading of Policy 708: transportation Nonpublic. Second reading of Policy 709: Student Transportation Safety. Second reading of Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance. Second reading of Policy 722: Public Data Request. Second reading of Policy 509: Enrollment of Nonresident Students. The personnel committee did not meet. Motion to approve the 2022-2023 Teacher Seniority List made by Brian Grimsley and seconded by Becky Bennett. Motion carried, Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1. Superintendent Evaluation Goals discussed. The personnel committee will meet to come up with a measurable goal to present at the next regular board meeting. The Curriculum Committee met on November 2, 2022. Becky Bennett shared the meeting details with the board. Presentation by Ryan Krominga, Director of Teaching and Learning. MCA results, Star assessment results, Worlds Best Workforce, the district assessment plan, the elementary reading plan pilot and the Middle School proficiency scales discussed with the board. The Activities Committee met on November 8, 2022. Randy Posner shared the meeting details with the board. Band/choir trip proposal- Motion made by Kassandra Nelson to send the band/choir on a trip. Seconded by Brian Grimsley. The band/choir proposed going to the Bahamas for their trip. Board discussion about trip location. Motion carried. Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1 Facilities Committee did not meet. Superintendent Mike Malmberg updated the board on the athletic complex. The Budget Committee met in November 15, 2022. Becky Bennett shared details of the meeting with the board. Missy Berry Business Manager reviewed the 2021-2022 final audit findings with the board. Motion to approve the final 2021-2022 audit made by Becky Bennett and seconded by Brian Grimsley. Motion carried. Yea: 5, Nay: 0. Absent: 1 Motion to approve the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places for 2023 made by Kassandra Nelson and seconded by Becky Bennett. Motion carried. Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1 Motion to accept January 23, 2023 for the Re-Organizational/Regular School Board Meeting made by Kassandra Nelson and seconded by Becky Bennett. Discussion on whether that date would work for all of the board members. Motion carried. Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1 Superintendents’ Report: Mike Malmberg updated the board on upcoming school events and breaks. Motion made to adjourn the regular school board meeting by Brian Grimsley, Seconded by Kassandra Nelson. Motion Carried Yea: 5, Nay: 0, Absent: 1 Meeting adjourned at 7:41PM.