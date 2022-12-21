(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 21, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider the adoption of Proposed Ordinance No. 1540 which places a temporary three-month moratorium on prohibiting the conversion of dwellings to green space or surface parking in the (TN-1) Traditional Neighborhood One, (TN-2) Traditional Neighborhood Two, (CN-1) Contemporary Neighborhood One, and (CN-2) Contemporary Neighborhood Two Zoning Districts. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1540. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 20th day of December 2022 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director