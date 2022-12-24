(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 24, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE Crow Wing Township Planning and Zoning Commission has officially moved their meeting dates to the FIRST MONDAY of each month at 6 pm in 2023. In months where the first Monday falls on a Holiday or observed Holiday, it will be on a different night. Please check the Crow Wing Township Official Website for a full calendar of 2023. Any cancellations will also be posted in the Public Notices on the website. Sue Kern, Clerk Crow Wing Township 218-822-3985