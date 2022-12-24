(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 24, 2022, 1t.) Notice and Request for Bids New Town Hall Notice to Contractors The Town Board of the Town of Bay Lake will accept sealed proposals until 7:00p.m. on February 14, 2023 by the Town of Bay Lake at the Town Hall, 13861 County Road 10, Deerwood MN 56444, phone: (218)678-3256, for construction work in the town of Bay Lake. Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Bay Lake Town Hall, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The projects are as follows: Construction of New Town Hall, in Bay Lake Township, Crow Wing County, Minnesota Plan and specifications may be examined and obtained from the Town’s Attorney: Virginia J. Knudson, Borden/ Steinbauer, Kreuger & Knudson, P.A., 302 South Sixth Street, PO Box 411, Brainerd, MN 56401 (Telephone 218-829-1451; e-mail vjknudson@brainerdlaw.com) or from the Town Clerk at the address stated above. A special meeting will be held by the Township Board of Supervisors for contractors interested in submitting a proposal for the project on January 12, 2023, at 6:00pm. The Town Hall is located at 13861 County Road 10, Deerwood, MN 56444. Bids shall be accompanied by a Certified Check or Corporate Surety Bond in favor or The Town of Bay Lake for at least five percent(5%) of the amount of the proposal. The Town shall reserve the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or technicalities therein. Bids will not be finally accepted unless and until the project is approved by the Town Electors at a Special Town Meeting to be held on April 15, 2023. The town will enter into a final contract with the lowest responsible bidder after approval of the project cost by the Town Electors. The successful bidder must be a “responsible contractor.” The term “responsible contractor” means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. Any prime contractor, subcontractor, or motor carrier that does not meet the minimum criteria or fails to comply with the verification requirements is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded a construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. Carol Pundt / Clerk Town of Bay Lake