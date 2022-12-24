(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 24, 2022, 1t.) Notice of Public Hearing in Sylvan Township APPLICANT: Ryan Bodell - Bodell Landscape and Excavating LLC ADDRESS: 2481 Wilderness Drive SW Pillager, MN 56473 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 41-213-2207 - Part of NW ¼ of NW ¼ Ondris 12 & 13 - TWP133 RNG30 MEETING DATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023 - 5:30 pm PLACE: Sylvan Town Hall – 12956 24th Avenue SW Pillager, MN 56473 PURPOSE: To take comments on the purposed Interim Use General Business Permit for a Home Business with a Variance for Bodell Landscape and Excavating LLC in Sylvan Township. If you would like to state your concerns or supporting comments in writing, please include your Name and Mailing Address. Send your concerns or supporting comments to the Township Clerk at: Mail - 12956 24th Ave SW Pillager, MN 56473 or Email - info@sylvantwp.com