(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 28, 2022, 1t.) GARRISON, KATHIO, WEST MILLE LACS LAKE SANITARY DISTRICT BOARD OF MANAGERS NOTICE for NOMINATIONS A joint session of the Garrison City Council, Garrison Township and Kathio Township Supervisors will be held at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at the Garrison City Office’s (27069 Central StreetGarrison). The sole purpose is election of TWO (2) managers. Duane Jedlicki (Kathio Township) term and Wayne Schmaltz (Garrison Township) is expiring. Only the city council members and township supervisors’ vote in this election. Qualifications for this election: persons must be a registered voter residing in one of the 3 entities: Kathio Township, Garrison Township or City of Garrison and within the Sanitary District boundaries. Candidates must be willing to participate in decisions affecting the sewer district as it relates to policies, financial, and management well-being of the District. Nominations may also be made by city council members and township supervisors. Interested Individuals may submit a petition signed by ten (10) or more voters residing and owning land in the District. You may sign only one petition and must include your full residential address. Said petition shall be filed before January 5, 2023 by mailing it to Financial Account Manager– P.O. Box 288 Garrison, MN 56450 or dropping it off in person at the District Office located at 27065 Central Street, Garrison MN 56450. Loren Larson District Secretary/treasurer