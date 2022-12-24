(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 24, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Preliminary and Final Plat of City Center of Baxter First Addition located north of Mapleton Court and west of HWY 371 (legally described as Outlots A & B, City Center of Baxter) (City file 23-01). Requested by: Contel Systems, Inc., 1102 Madison St., Brainerd, MN 56401 B. PUBLIC HEARING. Zoning Map Amendment to PB, Public Benefit, Zoning Ordinance Amendment to allow solar arrays as a conditional use in the PB district, Preliminary and Final Plat of Brainer Public Utilities and Conditional Use Permits for a solar array and grading in a shoreland district for property located south of the Berrywood Drive/Highland Scenic Road intersection (legally described as the N1/2 of NE1/4 EX THAT PART OF THE ABOVE TRACT) (complete legal on file at City Hall) (City file 23-02). Requested by: City of Brainerd, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter