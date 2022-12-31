(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 31, 2022, 1t.) PUBLIC NOTICE FOR BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP SPECIAL MEETING A Special meeting will be held on January 12, 2023 at 6pm, for contractors interested in the Town Hall building project. The location of the meeting will be at the Bay Lake Town Hall located at: 13861 County Road 10, Deerwood, Mn 56444. This meeting is for the contractors to meet with the Board to ask any questions they regarding the project. Carol Pundt, Clerk Bay Lake Township