(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, November 23, 30, 2022, 2t.) Notice An aeration system creating open water and thin ice will be in use on Lake Nisswa, Crow Wing County: township 135; range 29W Section 11: the old Nisswa Marina site. Dates of operation will be from 12/1/22 to 3/31/23. Please use caution around posted areas.