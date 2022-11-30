(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, November 30, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CROW WING COUNTY 2023 BUDGET, LEVY AND C.I.P. The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Public Hearing for 6:00 PM on December 13, 2022, in the County Board Room, 3rd floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The Public Hearing may be attended in-person or by Microsoft Teams (218-302- 1725,,187501990#). The purpose of the Public Hearing is to discuss the 2023 Budget, Levy and Capital Improvement Plan for Crow Wing County. For further information or a Teams link, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067 or coadmin@crowwing.us prior to 4:30 PM on December 13th. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 9th day of November 2022. /s/ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA