(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, November 30, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CROW WING COUNTY FEE SCHEDULES The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Public Hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 373.41, for 5:15 PM on December 13, 2022, in the County Board Room, 3rd floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The Public Hearing may be attended in-person or by Microsoft Teams (218-302-1725,,187501990#). The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider adopting Crow Wing County Fee Schedules for 2023. For further information or a Teams link, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067 or coadmin@crowwing.us prior to 4:30 PM on December 13th. Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 9th day of November 2022. /s/ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA