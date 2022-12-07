(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal December 7, 2022, 1t.) SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 11/08/22 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Barrows/Koering - to approve minutes of 10/25/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Koering - to add “Hwy 210/371 Intersection Improvement Letter of Support” to agenda & approve agenda of 11/08/22 regular County Board meeting as amended. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Barrows - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Brekken - to approve Resolution denying Citizens’ Petition Requesting EAW for Proposed Alternative Access Lot Application on Carpenter Property. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Franzen - to authorize Chair to send letter of support for MnDOT District 3’s application for funding through Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements (CRISI) Discretionary Grant Program for Hwy 371/Hwy 210/BNSF Railroad Grade Separation Project. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to authorize County Administrator to request proposals for Contracts for Legal Services for Court Appointed Attorney for CHIPS & TPR cases & Commitment & Child Support contempt cases. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chief Deputy Sheriff informed Board that there is scam where community members are getting calls from individuals claiming to be deputies or investigators with Sheriff’s Office & asking for payments via gift cards. Sheriff’s Office & other law enforcement agencies do not call community members seeking payment for anything. Koering/Barrows - to adjourn at 9:29 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator