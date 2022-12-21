(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal December 21, 2022, 1t.) Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that the HUD under part 50 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Block Development Grant under State/Local Identifier: CARE-21-0003-O-FY21. The proposed project(s) is located in previously disturbed roadside rights-of-way (ROWs) throughout Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The proposed project will install buried fiber optic buried cable lines within utility easements approximately thirty foot wide in existing ROWs. Subsurface disturbance will generally be limited to less than a foot wide and approximately three feet deep for the majority of the project. The purpose of the project is to bring broadband internet to underserved areas of Minnesota. This action is located in a 100- year floodplain. Floodplains exist at stream crossings within the proposed project area. Approximately 0.3 miles of the buried cable route in the proposed project are located within AE Zone (area of special flood hazard with water surface elevations determined) and A Zone (area of special flood hazard without water surface elevations determined). Crow Wing County has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values. The project must take place in a floodplain in order to bring broadband internet to underserved areas and meet the requirements of the grant to receive funding. Alternatives considered but not selected were to not serve areas located across floodplains or to not carry out the project at all. These were rejected because they would not meet the grant requirements and would not carry out the purpose of the grant. To preserve natural values and minimize floodplain impacts: There will be no dredging, filling, dumping, or backfilling of the floodplain areas. The natural ground cover will be protected during the construction phase and all permit requirements will be adhered to. Any potential ground disturbance will be restored to preconstruction condition and slope. No threatened and endangered species or rare plants will be affected by the project. All wetlands and waterbodies will be avoided and bored under using horizontal directional drilling. These actions will serve to both restore habitat off and on site while also preserving non-impacted areas to minimize effects. The project will comply with all state and local floodplain protection procedures. Crow Wing County has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by Crow Wing County at the following address on or before December 29: Crow Wing County Administrative Office, 326 Laurel Street, Suite 13 Brainerd, MN 56401 and (218) 822-7026, Attention: Therese Norwood, Administrative Coordinator. A full description of the project may also be reviewed at the same address. Comments may also be submitted via email at Therese.Norwood@crowwing.us. December 21, 2022