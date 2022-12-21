(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal December 21, 2022, 1t.) SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 11/22/22 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Mike Howard re: maintenance of roads in Unorganized Territory. Franzen/Barrows - to approve minutes of 11/08/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Franzen - to approve agenda of 11/22/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve Resolution Declaring Public Health Nuisance at 3253 Meadowview Road, Brainerd; to authorize use of Solid Waste Fund monies to abate property; to assess cost of clean-up to property. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chief Deputy Sheriff informed Board that road staff & other volunteers from Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with VFW, will be delivering Thanksgiving meals. He also reported that he will be meeting with Sheriff-Elect Klang next week to begin transition process. County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Koering/Franzen - to authorize entering into Contract Renewal Amendment #13 with Heartland Animal Rescue Team for Impound Service for Dangerous Dogs in Crow Wing County for 2023. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Barrows - to authorize entering into Contract Renewal Amendment #13 with Heartland Animal Rescue Team for Holding Facility for Impounded Dogs in Unorganized Territories for 2023. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Barrows - to adopt 2023 County Board calendar. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Administrative Services Director gave post-election update. Barrows/Koering - to adjourn at 10:16 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator