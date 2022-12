(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, December 28, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on January 05, 2023, for the January 19, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM. Locations: BHATTARIA, NIRMAL K & KLINE, SUSAN E: 22807 E LAKE HUBERT DR, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON TRACT D OF PLAT OF SURVEY OF PT OF GOV LOT 1 W OF FIFTY PRINC MERIDIAN, CWC BY DEAN ANDER- SON #3091 DTD MAY 22, 1967, BEING DESC AS…; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA BJORNSON, MICHAEL E: 39598 TARAY ROAD, PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED ON PT OF SENW & PT OF NESW SEC 34 DESC AS: COMM AT SE COR OF SD SENW THEN N 0D 38 23 E ASSM BEAR ALG E LINE OF SD SENW 702 FT, THEN S 88D 21?49?W 677.27 FT TO THE POB OF TRACT; TIMOTHY TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA FARRINGTON, BRET & JILL: 28249 NEEDLES LANE, MERRIFIELD, MN 56465; LOT 3 BLOCK 1; MISSION TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA KRAWIECKI, KENTON: 22946 N PLATTE LAKE ROAD, HILLMAN, MN 56338; LOT 41, EXCEPT UND 1/2INT IN MINERALS; ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA MCSHERRY, HUGH: 6367 PALMER DRIVE, PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 5 SECTION 7 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMMENCING AT THE NE CORNER OF GOV. LOT 6 OF SAID SECTION 7, THEN S. 89 DEG…; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SLAWSON RESOURCE COMPANY: 26118 COUNDY ROAD 4, NISSWA, MN 56468; LOCATED ON W. 300 FT OF E1/2 OF GOV. LOT 3 SECTION 3 SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT OF RECORD; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA STEGORA, JEAN C: 24258 KELLY LANE, HILLMAN, MN 56338; LOT 1 & 2, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA TOWNSHIP OF JENKINS: 0 TWP HALL JENKINS, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON S. 115.5 FT OF E. 379.5 FT OF SE1/4 OF SW1/4 SEC. 14 JENKINS TWP. TOWN HALL; JENKINS TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA WYNIA, STEVE & CHARINA: 6901 COUNTY ROAD 13, NISSWA, MN 56468; PT OF LOT 6 LYING E OF W 300 FT THEREOF EXC PT DESC BEG AT INTER OF E LINE OF GL 5 WITH S LINE OF ROW OF MN INTERNATIONAL RR THEN RUN…; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT