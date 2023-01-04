(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, January 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 394, and the Crow Wing County Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of public hearings on a land use application before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on January 19, 2023, beginning at 5:00PM in the Historic Court House, 3rd Floor, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd MN 56401. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 13D.02 Subd. 4, the use of interactive technology will be utilized to conduct this meeting. One or more members of the Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment may be appearing remotely via interactive technology (Microsoft Teams). The physical location(s) where the member (or members) of the Board of Adjustment / Planning Commission will be participating includes the following: Rebecca Best present by use of interactive technology located at Alamo Rec Vehicle Park, 1320 West Frontage Road, Alamo, TX 78516. These meetings will be conducted in a manner compliant with guidance issued by local, state, and federal governing authorities as related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Written comments regarding the following application will be accepted via mail or email any time prior to the January 19, 2023, Hearing. Any persons wishing to provide in-person Public Testimony will be allowed to do so at this Hearing. This Hearing will also be available to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams, to allow any virtual Public Testimony in addition to in-person Testimony. Comments may be submitted to Land Services, 322 Laurel St, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401 or landservices@crowwing.us Any persons wishing to attend and/or provide testimony for the 01-19-2023 meeting via videoconference may join via Microsoft Teams with the following link: https://bit.ly/PCBOA or call +1 218-302-1725 and enter the Conference ID: 797 394 749# to attend and/or provide testimony via telephone. PETITION FOR VARIANCE: BJORNSON, MICHAEL E: 39598 TARAY ROAD, PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED ON PT OF SENW & PT OF NESW SEC 34 DESC AS: COMM AT SE COR OF SD SENW THEN N 0D 38 23 E ASSM BEAR ALG E LINE OF SD SENW 702 FT, THEN S 88D 21?49?W 677.27 FT TO THE POB OF TRACT; TIMOTHY TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA FARRINGTON, BRET & JILL: 28249 NEEDLES LANE, MERRIFIELD, MN 56465; LOT 3 BLOCK 1; MISSION TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA KRAWIECKI, KENTON: 22946 N PLATTE LAKE ROAD, HILLMAN, MN 56338; LOT 41, EXCEPT UND 1/2INT IN MINERALS; ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SLAWSON RESOURCE COMPANY: 26118 COUNTY ROAD 4, NISSWA, MN 56468; LOCATED ON W. 300 FT OF E1/2 OF GOV. LOT 3 SECTION 3 SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT OF RECORD; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA STEGORA, JEAN C: 24258 KELLY LANE, HILLMAN, MN 56338; LOT 1 & 2, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA TOWNSHIP OF JENKINS: 0 TWP HALL JENKINS, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON S. 115.5 FT OF E. 379.5 FT OF SE1/4 OF SW1/4 SEC. 14 JENKINS TWP. TOWN HALL; JENKINS TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA PETITION FOR AFTER-THE-FACT VARIANCE: BHATTARIA, NIRMAL K & KLINE, SUSAN E: 22807 E LAKE HUBERT DR, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON TRACT D OF PLAT OF SURVEY OF PT OF GOV LOT 1 W OF FIFTY PRINC MERIDIAN, CWC BY DEAN ANDER- SON #3091 DTD MAY 22, 1967, BEING DESC AS…; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA MCSHERRY, HUGH: 6367 PALMER DRIVE, PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 5 SECTION 7 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMMENCING AT THE NE CORNER OF GOV. LOT 6 OF SAID SECTION 7, THEN S. 89 DEG…; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA WYNIA, STEVE & CHARINA: 6901 COUNTY ROAD 13, NISSWA, MN 56468; PT OF LOT 6 LYING E OF W 300 FT THEREOF EXC PT DESC BEG AT INTER OF E LINE OF GL 5 WITH S LINE OF ROW OF MN INTERNATIONAL RR THEN RUN…; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT