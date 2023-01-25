(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 12/27/22 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present except Franzen. Recognized following employee who is retiring & thanked him for his service to Crow Wing County: Mark Melby, Engineering Coordinator - 28 years of service. Barrows/Brekken - to approve minutes of 12/13/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to add “Commissioner Brekken Farewell Speech” under Additional Business & approve agenda of 12/27/22 regular County Board meeting as amended. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Brekken - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to approve Cummings Treasured Time Adult Day Services request to expand their services from 10 to 14 individuals they can serve within their program. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to approve & sign Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for development of Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Brekken - to deny request from Whitefish Area Property Owner’s Association (WAPOA) to reduce amount due for AIS inspections in 2022 from $32,772.86 to $20,009.00. Motion Passed [3 to 1], Barrows nay. Barrows/Brekken - to approve Resolution re: Final Assessment Certification – Shellisa Lane. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution re: Final Assessment Certification – Carolyn Lane. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to appoint 911 Operations Lieutenant Jessica Turner to Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee for Interoperable Public Safety Communications (aka RAC) as delegate from Crow Wing County & Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Heide as alternate. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chair made citizen committee appointments as on file. Commissioner Brekken gave farewell speech. Chair presented Commissioner Brekken with plaque for his four years of service as County Commissioner for District 2. Brekken/Barrows - to adjourn at 9:52 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator