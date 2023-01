(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Ech

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Echo Journal, January 25, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment Members will be conducting on-site visits on February 02, 2023, for the February 16, 2023, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meetings. Board Members and staff will leave the Land Services Building at 8:30 AM. Locations: CIAVARELLA, PAMELA M & LADWIG, KEVIN: 11403 RONA SHORES CIRCLE, CROSSLAKE, MN 56442; LOCATED ON LOT 7 BLOCK 1, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LOT 8, BLOCK 1SAID PLAT; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST, ASSUMED…; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA FISHER, BRIAN & DEBRA: 5842 BIRCHDALE ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 12 BLOCK 1, EXCEPT THE W’LY 125 FT THEREOF, AND EXCEPT THE E’LY 14 FT THEREOF. SUBJECT TO MINERALS RESERVATIONS OF RECORD; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA IKOLA, BRENDA C: 29036 COUNTY ROAD 3, MERRIFIELD, MN 56465; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF S. 1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SE1/4 SECTION 19 LYING E’LY OF COUNTY-STATE HWY #3, EXCEPT THE E’LY 700 FT THEREOF, AND ALSO EXCEPT…; MISSION TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA LEMIEUX, RYAN J & JULIE C: 7611 COUNTY ROAD 127, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON PT OF GL 2 DESC: COMM AT NE COR OF SD LOT 2 THEN S ALG E LINE OF SD LOT 2 833.9 FT THEN S 66D 45’W 392.4 FT THEN N 15D 18’W 482.8 FT…; UNORGANIZEZD/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA MOSES, CURTIS & SARAH HAVILAND MOSES: 12627 BLUE BILL LANE, MERRIFIELD, MN 56465; LOCATED ON LOT 1 OF BLUEBILL HEIGHTS, CENTER TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT: PINE RIVER, MN 56474; LOCATED W 1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 SEC 27, EXCEPT THE N 800 FT OF W 200 FT THEREOF. SUBJ TO AN ESMNT OF RECORD. TIMOTHY TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA STOKKE, THOMAS & LIBBIE S: 8731 PARADISE BEACH ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOT 1 & 2 BLOCK 4 & E’LY 1/2 OF VACATED SECOND STREET…; LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT