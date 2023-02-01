(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 8, 2023, 2t.) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK BRAINERD LAKES REGIONAL AIRPORT ENTRANCE ROAD PAVEMENT REHABILITATION FAA AIP 3-27-0014-52-2023 / MNDOT A1801-130 The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will be soliciting bids for the Entrance Road Pavement Rehabilitation project at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, 16384 Airport Road, Suite 5, Brainerd, Minnesota, until 11 AM on Tuesday the 28th day of February 2023, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport terminal building conference room, 16384 Airport Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. Please see the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport website at www.brainerdairport.com for additional bid information.