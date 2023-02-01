(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2023, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 11, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $161,312.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Alex DeRosier, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: July 13, 2016 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A-875930 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: February 6, 2020 Recorded: March 4, 2020 Document Number: 929731 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc. Dated: February 6, 2018 Recorded: February 9, 2018 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A900020 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033555887649 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing Property Address: 3762 County Road 2, Fort Ripley, MN 56449-1370 Tax Parcel ID Number: 63130500 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 600 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 SE1/4), Section 13, Township 43, Range 32, lying Northerly and Westerly of the Nokasippi River, Crow Wing County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $184,843.63THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 18, 2023, or the next business day if September 18, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: January 27, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050493-F6