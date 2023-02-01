(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Baxter Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, regarding public hearings on the following: A. PUBLIC HEARING. Conditional Use permit for “live Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment” for property located at 15593 Edgewood Drive (legally described LOT 4 BLK 1 BISANZ HI-VIEW & THAT PT OF THE HI-VIEW COURT SD BISANZ HI-VIEW THAT LIES SE’LY OF THE NE’LY EXT OF THE SW’LY LINE OF) (Complete legal on file at City Hall) (City file 23-03). Requested by: Jack Pine Brewery LLC, 15593 Edgewood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425 B. PUBLIC HEARING. Variance to a rear yard setback for property located at 7650 Goedderz Road (legally described as LOT 4, BLOCK 1, BAXTER INDUSTRIAL PARK) (City file 23-04). Requested by: BCI Construction Inc., 7135 5th Ave NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 All interested persons may attend, and written comments will be taken to the day of hearing(s). Should you have any questions please contact the Community Development Department at 218-454-5111. Josh Doty Community Development Director City of Baxter