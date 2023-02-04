(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Central Lakes Area Storage LLC. has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit to construct a storage unit facility at 15770 Dellwood Dr. Brainerd, MN 56401. The property included in this application is described as: THAT PART OF THE NW1/4 OF THE NW1/4, S32, T134, R28 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO WIT: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER, THENCE NORTH 275 FEET ALONG WESTERLY LINE OF SAID NW1/4 OF THE NW1/4; THENCE 400 FEET EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES; THENCE SOUTH 275 FEET AT RIGHT ANGLES; THENCE WEST 400 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Parcel #: 41320505 Section 32, Township 134, Range 28 The property is zoned GI (General Industrial) District, and Zoning Ordinance Section 513-3 Appendix A Table of Uses allows mini storage facilities as a conditional use as regulated by Section 515-3-21 of the Brainerd Zoning Ordinance. A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Conditional Use Permit request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of February 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director