(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Natural Resources Management C/O Anderson Brothers has submitted a request for a rezoning from General Commercial (GC) Zoning District to Rural Living One (RL-1) Zoning District for the section of Parcel #41160504 lying due west of the intersection of State Highway 210 and Jordan Rd. The purpose of this rezoning is to prepare this section of Parcel 41160504 for a consolidation with the contiguous parcel 41170515 which is also zoned Rural Living One (RL-1) Zoning District. The property included in this application is described as: THAT PT OF THE SWNW LYING N & W OF STATE AID HWY 210, AS SAID HWY IS DESC IN BK 89 OF DEEDS PG 1, EXCEPT THAT PT THEREOF DESC AS FOLLOWS; BEG AT A POINT WHERE THE W LINE OF STATE HWY #210, AS DESC IN BK 89 OF DEEDS PG 1, INTERSECTS THE N LINE OF SAID SWNW, THENCE SW’LY ALG THE W LINE OF STATE HWY #210 FOR A DIST OF 36 RODS, THENCE NW’LY AT RIGHT ANGLE TO THE W LINE OF STATE HWY TRUNK #210 FOR A DIST OF 9 RODS, THENCE NE’LY PARALLEL TO THE W LINE OF STATE TRUNK HWY #210 TO THE N LINE OF SAID SWNW, THENCE E’LY ALG SAID N LINE TO THE POB. AND ALSO EXCEPT PARCEL 230A ON MN DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION ROW PLAT 18-5 AND ALSO EXCEPT PARCEL 230C ON MN DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION ROW PLAT 18-17. SUBJ TO AN ESMNT OF RECORD. P.I.N. 41160504 Section 16, Township 45, Range 30 The application and property survey on the proposed rezoning are on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the rezoning this property. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of February 2023 /s/ James Kramvik, Community Development Director