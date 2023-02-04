(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION OF TOWNSHIP OFFICERS AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Township of Crow Wing, in the county of Crow Wing and the State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and the Annual Town Hall Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Crow Wing Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The polls will be open from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Crow Wing Town Hall, to elect 1 Supervisor (3-year term), and 1 Treasurer (2-year term). The Annual Meeting, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law, will begin at 8:30 pm. The Board of Canvass will meet at 8:15 pm to certify the election. Absentee Voting is available from February 10, 2023, until Monday, March 13, 2023. Those requesting absentee voting will need to contact the Clerk 218-822-3985 to obtain a ballot application via mail. In person absentee voting will be 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Crow Wing Town Hall. Location address: CROW WING TOWN HALL 6930 CUYUNA AVENUE BRAINERD, MN 56401 Given under my hand this 1st day of February, 2023. /s/ Susan Kern, Clerk TOWNSHIP OF CROW WING CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA