(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 8, 2023, 2t.) Public Notice of Abandoned Vehicle (Official Publication) NOTICE OF SALE The personal property as follows, to-wit: Yamaha Motorcycle Vin# JYA5N8008CA010081 Plate# 50888MC Towed from 14647 East Highway 18, Brainerd, MN by order of the Property Management on December 22nd, 2022. All items will be sold February 14th, 2023by Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud, Inc, City of Brainerd, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 168B. The registered owner or lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle under section 168B.051. Failure to claim the impounded vehicle under section 168B.051 is deemed to waive any right to reclaim the vehicle and consents to the disposal or sale of the vehicle. Dated: January 30th, 2023 16609 State Hwy 371, Brainerd, MN 56401 (218) 822-5525