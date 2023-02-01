(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2023-001 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 10 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE, ENTITLED BAXTER ZONING REGULATIONS THE CITY OF BAXTER ORDAINS: SECTION 1. Amendment of the City Code. Title 10 of the Zoning Ordinance of the City Code of the City of Baxter, Minnesota, is hereby amended by changing the classification on the City of Baxter Zoning Map from OS, Office Service and R-1, Low Density Residential to PB, Public Benefit for the 94 acre site known as Brainerd Public Utilities located at 7933 Highland Scenic Road, described as follows: Parcel ID: 40170597 AND 40175092 SECTION 2. Effective Date. This amendment shall take effect upon its passage and publication. WHEREUPON, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 17th day of January 2023. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk