(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 1, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE 2023-002 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF TITLE 10 OF THE BAXTER CITY CODE, ENTITLED BAXTER ZONING REGULATIONS THE CITY OF BAXTER ORDAINS: SECTION 1. Amendments. The text of Article K of Chapter 3, Title 10 (Zoning Regulations) of the Baxter City Code is hereby amended by deleting the stricken material and adding the underlined material as follows: ARTICLE K. PB PUBLIC BENEFIT DISTRICT 10-3K-3: CONDITIONAL USES: Ground Solar Array. A. Power and communication lines. Power and communication lines running between banks of solar panels and to electric substations or interconnections with buildings shall be buried underground. Exemptions or variances may be granted in instances where shallow bedrock, watercourses, or other elements of natural landscape interfere with the ability to bury lines. B. Height. Systems, equipment, and ground or pole-mounted solar energy systems shall not exceed 15 feet in height, when oriented at maximum tilt. C. Lighting. Lighting shall be installed for security and safety purposes only. All lighting shall be shielded so that no glare extends substantially beyond the boundaries of the property upon which the solar farm is located and comply with 10-5-4, Lighting Standards of this Title. D. Setbacks. Solar Arrays and their enclosures shall be set back at least 100 feet from public streets, private roads, and driveways. Solar Arrays and their enclosures shall also be set back 200 feet from all neighboring principal structures or 150 feet from property lines, whichever is the lesser requirement. E. Screening. A year-round screening of 90 percent opacity as approved by the Zoning Administrator is required adjacent to residential properties, public streets, and other views from adjacent property. Required screening can be achieved through a landscape plan depicting tree location, species, and size, a forest management plan, screen fencing, berms, combination thereof, or an alternative option approved by City Council. F. Signage. An appropriate warning signage shall be provided at the entrance of the facility and along the perimeter to the solar farm project. G. Fencing. Security fencing shall be allowed pursuant to the fence requirements of the 10-4-8 of this Title. H. Reflectivity. All components associated with the solar array shall be comprised on non-reflective material approved by the City. SECTION 2. Effective Date. This amendment shall take effect upon its passage and publication. WHEREUPON, said Ordinance is hereby declared adopted on this 17th day of January 2023. Darrel Olson, Mayor ATTEST: Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk