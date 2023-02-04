(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1545. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 515-4-8 of the Brainerd Zoning Code relating to outdoor lighting color temperature of lamps, dimmable lighting, and adding the Public Semi-Public District to the residential use outdoor lighting performance standards. The proposed ordinance would require all new lighting in the City of Brainerd to have a correlated color temperature of 3,000 Kelvin or lower. The proposed ordinance would also require all new nonresidential lighting to dim by at least fifty percent or turn off at 10PM or one hour after close of business, whichever is later. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1545. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of February 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director