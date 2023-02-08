(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 8, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1544. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 2014, Noise Related Issues, of the Brainerd City Code concerning the use of Outdoor Power Equipment. The proposed ordinance amendment would allow the use of outdoor power equipment for snow removal purposes outside of the hours defined in Brainerd City Code Section 2014.05. The current ordinance does not allow for the use of any outdoor power equipment between the hours of 6:30 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM on public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1544. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of February 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director