(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 8, 2023, 1.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1543 an ordinance amending Section 900, Animals, of the Brainerd City Code. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 900.08 of the City Code concerning the harboring of chickens and ducks. The proposed ordinance would allow the harboring of four chickens or ducks in any combination of four per property through an administrative permit. The allowed number of chickens or ducks per property would be in addition the allowed number of domesticated animals per property. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1543. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of February 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director