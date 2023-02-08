(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 8, 15, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-23-289 In Re: Estate of Robert Nethway Campbell, also known as Robert N. Campbell, and Robert Campbell, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 16, 2023, at 9:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Suite 11, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 11, 2016, and for the appointment of First Fiduciary Corporation, whose address is 4120 Lexington Way, Eagan, Minnesota 55123, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: February 2, 2023 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court /s/ Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Daniel J. Steinhagen (MN# 178469) Steinhagen & Crist, P.L.L.P. 5001 Chowen Avenue South Minneapolis Minnesota 55410 Telephone: (612) 922-2260 Facsimile: (612)922-2996