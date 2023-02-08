(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Feb

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, February 8, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1545. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 1315 of the Brainerd City Code concerning Parking Restrictions during Snow Emergencies. The proposed ordinance would revise parking restrictions during Snow Emergencies to remove the requirement of all routes west of the Mississippi River and south of Wright Street to be no parking during Day 1 of a Snow Emergency. These streets would be treated similarly to streets throughout the rest of the city where generally north- south routes are a Day 1 parking restriction, generally east-west routes are a Day 2 parking restriction, and Snow Emergency routes and Downtown District are bothDay1and Day 2 parking restrictions. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1545. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 6th day of February, 2023 /s/ Jessie Dehn, P.E. City Engineer/Public Works Director