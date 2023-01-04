(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 4, 11, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDITIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 18-PR-22-4645 Estate of: George C. Roth, Jr. Decedent. Notice is given that Jeffrey M. Roth residing at 1518 Rattlesnake Court, Missoula MT 59802 in the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of George C. Roth, Jr., a resident of the State of Montana. On December 20th, 2022, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative. Dated: December 21st, 2022 /s/ Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Erica Castillo Deputy Attorney for the Foreign Personal Representative Name: Frank F. Munshower, Jr. Firm: Estebo, Frank & Munshower, Ltd. Street: 315 S. Washington Street, PO Box 37 City, State, Zip: Redwood Falls, MN 56283 Attorney Licence: 212222 Telephone: 507-637-5721 Fax: 507-637-5233 Email: frankm@rwflaw.com