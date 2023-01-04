(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 4, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1541. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 515-4 of the Brainerd Zoning Code relating to General Building and Design Standards. The proposed ordinance would restrict the demolition of dwelling units in the TN-1, TN-2, CN1, or CN-2 zoning districts unless conditions or exemptions listed in the proposed ordinance are applicable. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1541. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 30th day of December 2022 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director