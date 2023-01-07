(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Baxter City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Baxter City Hall, Baxter, Minnesota, to consider the proposed assessment for the improvement No. 4132, the improvement of roadway and trail reconstruction on Knollwood Drive from Highland Scenic Road to Foley Road. Adoption by the Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the close of the hearing. Areas to be assessed include abutting property located along Knollwood Drive from Highland Scenic Road to Foley Road. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the city clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081, no appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objections signed by the affected property owners is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Dated at Baxter, Minnesota, this 3rd day of January 2023. CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA By Kelly Steele Assistant City Administrator/Clerk