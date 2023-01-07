(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 14, 21, 2023, 3t.) Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-JV-22-2183 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Alyssa Mariah Hills Parent Tyler Migizi Wing Parent NOTICE TO: Tyler Migizi Wing, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition, Petition for Child in Need of Protection, Termination of Parental Rights, or Other Services, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. Petition CHIPS in Need of Protection or Services - CHIPS. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd, MN 56401 on February 7th, 2023 at 1:30 pm, as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Kristine R. DeMay Judge of District Court BY: Wendy Lynch, Deputy