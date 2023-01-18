(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 18, 2023, 1t.) Notice and Request for Bids The Town Board of the Town of Bay Lake will accept sealed bids for Bituminous Reclamation, Aggregate Base Class 5, Bituminous Reclamation, Bituminous Paving, Class 1 Shouldering, Shoulder Emulsion Mailbox Support: Plott Road - 3715 LF by 20 feet wide Woodland Drive -1350 LF by 20 feet wide + cul-de-sac Woodland Beach Rd (center-North/South portion)- 4870 LF by 20 feet wide Road project to be completed prior to 8/01/2023. Plan and specifications examined and obtained from the Town Attorney: Virginia J. Knudson, Borden/ Steinbauer, Kreuger & Knudson, P.A., 302 South Sixth Street, PO Box 411, Brainerd, MN 56401 (Telephone 218-829-1451; e-mail vjknudson@brainerdlaw.com). Bids must be received by the Town Clerk by 7:00 o’clock p.m. on the 11th day of April, 2023. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities. Authorization for the sealed bidding process to be completed by Donald Hales and Virginia Knudson. The successful bidder must be a “responsible contractor.” The term “responsible contractor” means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. Any prime contractor, subcontractor, or motor carrier that does not meet the minimum criteria or fails to comply with the verification requirements is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded a construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. Dated: January 5, 2023 Carol Pundt / Clerk Town of Bay Lake