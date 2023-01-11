(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 11, 2023, 1t.) REQUEST FOR BIDS: NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Sealed proposals will be received until 6pm February 14th, 2023 by the Crow Wing Town Board at the Crow Wing Town Hall, 6930 Cuyuna Ave. Brainerd MN 56401 for road work in Crow Wing Township 2023. Proposals will be opened & read publicly at the Crow Wing Township Hall immediately after the hour set for receiving the bids. The road project is as follows: Crow Wing Township, Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Road Project: Barrows-Type of work: 1 1/2” Overlay Wels Avenue 0.795 mile, other Streets in Barrows 2”-Width 22’-2.9224 miles. Town Hall Parking Lot entries 30’x32’, Parking Lot 70’x128’ Reclaim Barrows Streets 2.9224 miles & Town Hall Parking Lot, add class 5 base gravel, bituminous wear course & class 1 shouldering. Installation of Swing Away mailboxes for residents. Alternative Bid: Playground Parking lot Entry 22’x30’ Parking Lot 240’x70’ (please provide a bid with & without Playground parking lot). Plans and specifications may be examined and obtained from Crow Wing Township Road Supervisor, Doug Kern 218-820-2021. The Township shall reserve the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or technicalities therein. Sue Kern, Clerk