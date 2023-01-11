(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 11, 18, 25, 2023, 3t.) Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-JV-22-3786 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Desiree Lynn Wallace, Parent. Timothy Elliott Aleman, Parent. NOTICE TO: Desiree Lynn Wallace, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition, Petition for Child in Need of Protection, Termination of Parental Rights, or Other Services, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 alleging that the child (ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. Permanency Petition-Termination of Parental Rights-CHIPS 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 Minnesota, on March 9th 2023 at 10:00 am . as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Matthew Mallie Judge of District Court BY: Wendy Lynch, Deputy