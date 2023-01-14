(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 14, 2023, Echo Journal, January 18, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE Commissioner Houge offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: REPEAL CROW WING COUNTY SHORT-TERM RENTAL LICENSING ORDINANCE (NO. 2002) WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners approved, by Resolution, existing Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance (STR) No. 2002 on 06/09/20, with an effective date of 01/01/21, and WHEREAS, the Land Services Department initiated a 30-day public comment period to consider various revisions to the existing STR Licensing Ordinance No. 2002 from 08/29/22 to 09/29/22, and WHEREAS, a Public Hearing was held on 10/11/22 to consider various revisions to the existing STR Licensing Ordinance No. 2002, and WHEREAS, in accordance with Minnesota Statute 375.51, a Public Hearing was held on 01/03/23 to consider approving a new Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance and repeal existing STR Licensing Ordinance No. 2002, and WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners approved a new Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance, effective 01/03/23. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Commissioners of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, hereby repeals existing STR Licensing Ordinance No. 2002, effective immediately. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Barrows, all aye. Resolution declared adopted. Approved by the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners on January 3, 2023. Ordinance repealed January 3, 2023.