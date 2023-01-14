(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 14, 2023, Echo Journal, January 18, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE Commissioner Houge offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: CROW WING COUNTY SHORT-TERM RENTAL LICENSING ORDINANCE (NO. 2301) WHEREAS, the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners directed County staff to consider adoption of a new Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance at its Committee of the Whole Meeting on 11/15/22, and WHEREAS, in accordance with Minnesota Statute 375.51, a Public Hearing was held on 01/03/23 to consider approval of this Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance, and WHEREAS, the designated authority for authorizing this Ordinance shall be the Land Services Department, and WHEREAS, the licensing fees shall be as per the County Board approved fee schedule, and WHEREAS, it is the intent of the County Board to repeal existing Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance No. 2002 immediately following approval of this Resolution. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Commissioners of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, adopts the attached Crow Wing County Short-Term Rental Ordinance (No. 2301), effective immediately. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Barrows, all aye, except Commissioners Koering and Franzen nay. Resolution declared adopted. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the Office of the County Administrator: Approved by the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners on January 3, 2023. Ordinance effective January 3, 2023.