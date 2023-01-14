(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 14, 2023, Echo Journal, January 18, 2023, 1t.) SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 12/13/22 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 5:00 PM – all members present. Open Forum - Jon Auge re: recognition of Commissioner Brekken. Barrows/Franzen - to approve minutes of 11/22/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Brekken - to approve agenda of 12/13/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Barrows - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Franzen - to approve CSWG Resolution Endorsing Efforts of Community Supervision Work Group & Urging Legislature to Pass New Funding Formula & Significant Appropriation During 2023 Legislative Session. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to authorize entering into 2023 Purchase of Service Contracts, as on file. Motion Passed [Unanimous]Franzen/Barrows - to accept grants from Minnesota Department of Human Services for additional funding for Region V+ Mobile Crisis Team for Home & Community Based Service Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (HCBS FMAP) funding in amount of $273,460 & Consolidated Appropriates Act (CAA) funding in amount of $57,224. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Franzen - to accept grant from Minnesota Department of Human Services for funding for Adult Protection in amount of $2,854.78. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to open Public Hearing re: 2023 Fee Schedules at 5:19 PM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] There was no public comment. Koering/Barrows - to close Public Hearing at 5:20 PM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to approve Resolution adopting 2023 Fee Schedule & Policies. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Brekken - to authorize sale of K-9 Lincoln to his handler Scott Goddard for purchase price of $1. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Franzen - to approve release of $42,000 payment to Family Services Collaborative from Crow Wing County ARPA funds previously designated for this purpose; to approve North Long Lake Sanitary Sewer District’s request to increase their grant amount by $8,000 due to cost overrun in elevating 4 manholes to control stormwater infiltration. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Koering - to reappoint Richard (George) Burton as District 1 representative on Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority for term expiring 12/31/27. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chair made citizen committee appointments as on file. Barrows/Franzen - to reappoint Shawn Jarvela as City of Crosby representative on Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors for term expiring 12/31/26. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to open Public Hearing re: 2023 Budget, Levy & CIP at 6:21 PM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Public comment was heard. Barrows/Franzen - to close Public Hearing at 7:05 PM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Brekken - to approve 2023 Final Budget & Levy Resolution. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Franzen/Barrows - to adjourn at 7:07 PM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator