(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan

(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 18, 25, 2023, 2t.) OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME Minnesota Statutes Chapter 333 1. ASSUMED NAME: Home Instead 551 PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 13432 Elmwood Drive, Suite 24 Baxter MN 56425 NAMEHOLDER: Crannys 4 Care, LLC 12799 Talking Trees Rd Merrifield MN 56465 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /S/ Deborah L Cranny DEBORAH L. CRANNY